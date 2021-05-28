Cotton County Sheriff’s Office gets six new cars
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cotton County Sheriff’s Office got six new vehicles.
They made an announcement on their Facebook page, along with a couple of pictures of the new cars.
Officials thanked the Cotton County Commissioners for their support in purchasing these vehicles .
They also pledged their unwavering commitment to the residents of their community.
