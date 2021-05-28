Expert Connections
Cotton County Sheriff’s Office gets six new cars

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cotton County Sheriff’s Office got six new vehicles.

They made an announcement on their Facebook page, along with a couple of pictures of the new cars.

Officials thanked the Cotton County Commissioners for their support in purchasing these vehicles .

They also pledged their unwavering commitment to the residents of their community.

