First Alert Forecast (5/28AM)

By Lexie Walker
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s finally Friday! While some isolated storms are still impacting areas this morning clouds and rain chances will decrease this morning. Showers and thunderstorms are still in the forecast today with the greatest chance for anything south of the Red River. There is a severe risk in place for strong-to-severe storms but they will not be as strong as the storms that happened yesterday. Although most of Texoma will still have a lot of energy available for storms, as the cold front moves further south, so does most of the the lifting mechanisms that we would need to convert that available energy into storms. Today will consist of more hit and miss strong to severe storms, with most of them occurring across the south and west.

Because of the cold front last night, toady’s high temperatures will be cooler. Many will see a difference of 10 to 20 degrees cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 70s in southwest Oklahoma, low 80s for some in north Texas. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. One big change in our forecast you’ll notice in the forecast today is the drier air spreading over the region in wake of last nights front. Dewpoints are in the 50s and 60s opposed to the 60s and 70s seen yesterday.

Rain will come to an end overnight and tomorrow will be a very nice day! Look for partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s with light northeast to east winds at 5 to 15mph. By Sunday morning/ afternoon another progressive wave will initiate over the High Plains leaving remnant affects of precipitation. Some storms could be severe with a higher threat south and west.

Development of this system will yield to almost daily chances for showers and thunderstorms mainly at night and lasting into the following day. This pattern looks to continue through mid-week. Models are not in agreement about where the heaviest precipitation will be. Given the recent rain we have had, flood watches appear likely across central and southern parts of Oklahoma in the Monday to Wednesday. Flooding rainfall currently appears the greatest impact, but stay tuned given a return of higher dewpoints next week.

Have a good day and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

