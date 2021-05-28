Fort Sill National Cemetery holds Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony

FT. SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill National Cemetery held their Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony Friday.

During the ceremony, a moment of silence was observed and Taps was played in honor of fallen Veterans and service members.

“We memorialize our veterans because we wouldn’t be here without them. From the civil war all the way up to today’s conflicts we wouldn’t have the benefits and freedoms we have just to talk right now if it wasn’t for the people that came before us especially those who sacrificed their all and were killed in action that’s why we memorialize them,” said Matthew Priest

There are more than 5 million Americans, including Veterans of every war and conflict, buried in the VA’s 155 National Cemeteries 34 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 44 states and Puerto Rico.

The VA also provides headstones, markers or medallions for Veterans buried in private cemeteries.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.