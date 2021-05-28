Highway closed after semi truck incident, spills fuel

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has closed down roads in Jefferson and Stephens County following an commercial vehicle incident that caused a Semi hauling fuel to leaking.

Oklahoma Highway 53 and Highway 89 in Stephens County are closed as well as East 1910 road in Jefferson county.

Dispatch is reporting that the driver of the truck had to be taken to a hospital in Ardmore.

You can count on us to Keep you updated as we learn more about the incident.

