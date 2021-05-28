LETRA opens for summer season on Memorial Day weekend

FT. SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area opened Friday for the Summer Season.

LETRA’s summer season begins May 28 and runs until September 7, with their beach being open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say they want people to know about the many great activities for those who live on and off Fort Sill to enjoy at LETRA, such as swimming, fishing, kayaking, hiking, and boating.

LETRA also has paintball, archery, putt-putt as well as cabins and camping sites available.

The water slides are currently being maintenance but will be back later this summer.

“It’s a beautiful place right across the lake from Mt Scott, It’s a beautiful place to come out and enjoy the beach some nice snacks and refreshments and just check out the mountains,” said Spencer Hightower, LETRA’s Assistant Manager.

There’s a ton of events planned from fishing tournaments and classes for outdoor skills to wine and paint nights and movies on the beach.

You can get a DOD pass to get on to Fort Sill at the Visitor’s Center off Sheridan

You can pay a daily carload fee, $6 for active duty and DOD ID cardholders or $8 for civilians, or purchase season passes, make sure to follow them on Facebook to stay up to date and for pricing information.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.