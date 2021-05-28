Expert Connections
Man says he was cut over drug deal in Lawton

According to a police report, the victim told hospital staff he was cut over a drug deal in which he was robbed of $4,000 worth of methamphetamine.(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man claims he was cut over a drug deal in Lawton.

Lawton Police say the man showed up to a hospital on Thursday night with a 12-inch cut across his left buttocks.

Police say he told them he “forgot who he is” when they asked him who did it, but he told them it happened earlier that day at the Raintree Apartments over “something stupid.”

According to a police report, he told hospital staff it was the result of a drug deal in which he was robbed of $4,000 worth of methamphetamine and that he would quote, “get even.”

