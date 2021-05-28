MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Medicine Park’s annual Roots Ball kicks off Friday evening.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Friday and will continue through Sunday, with performances taking place on the main and side stages.

The event is free to everyone and there will be music and cowboy poetry.

If you would like more information, you can visit Medicine Park’s Facebook page.

