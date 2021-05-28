Oklahoma Highway Patrol click or ticket campaign is underway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re traveling this Memorial Day weekend remember to buckle up before taking off.

The campaign aims to enforce seat belt use to help keep families safe.

OHP won’t have any road blocks set up over the holiday weekend but they will be out in full force looking for people not wearing their seat belts.

“People out celebrating having a good time with family and friends, and so on. So, again that’s apart of the reason we’re going to be out in greater numbers,” OHP Trooper Morgan Harp said.

They’ll be teaming up with other law enforcement agencies as well.

During the annual click it or ticket campaign, Harp imagines that 200 tickets are given out each year.

“If we catch you not wearing a seatbelt you’re looking at a 20-dollar citation. Ultimate consequences is getting into a collision without your seat belt you’re looking at significant injury,” Harp said.

You can avoid both of those by doing what’s right and wearing a seat belt.

OHP typically sees more people out on the road this holiday weekend, potentially causing more accidents.

“It could but at the same time if we all work together and obey the basic traffic laws and look out for each other,” Harp said.

The campaign will run until June 6.

