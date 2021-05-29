Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Autopsy report released in 2020 stabbing death

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the autopsy report for a man found dead in a vacant Lawton house.

The death happened in December 2020 near Northwest 22nd and Cache Road.

Police reported that Andrew Franco was found dead in a house where a local real estate agency says he was doing prep work for renovations.

The autopsy report lists his cause of death as “acute multiple sharp force trauma.”

According to the report, Franco had over 30 sharp force wounds, with dozens of those wounds to his head and neck.

Lawton police are still searching for whoever attacked Franco.

Back in January they told 7News they had not ruled out that the person may have been staying the vacant house at the time.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Police give update on child injured on Fort Sill Boulevard
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in Stephens County who is accused of killing two...
Arrest warrant issued for Stephens County man accused of killing puppies
According to a police report, the victim told hospital staff he was cut over a drug deal in...
Man says he was cut over drug deal in Lawton
A woman is facing charges after being arrested in connection to a City of Lawton truck that had...
Woman arrested in connection to stolen City of Lawton vehicle

Latest News

Lawton Police investigated a crash in which a woman’s car ended up inside a building Friday...
Car crashes into building in Lawton
A Lawton couple says they are humbled to have been named the Veteran Family of the Year.
Lawton couple named Veteran Family of the Year
Lawton police were called to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Friday evening.
Crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Lawton
The City of Elgin voted on ordinances allowing fireworks to be used in city-limits, and...
Elgin approves fireworks show, allows fireworks in city limits