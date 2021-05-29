Autopsy report released in 2020 stabbing death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the autopsy report for a man found dead in a vacant Lawton house.

The death happened in December 2020 near Northwest 22nd and Cache Road.

Police reported that Andrew Franco was found dead in a house where a local real estate agency says he was doing prep work for renovations.

The autopsy report lists his cause of death as “acute multiple sharp force trauma.”

According to the report, Franco had over 30 sharp force wounds, with dozens of those wounds to his head and neck.

Lawton police are still searching for whoever attacked Franco.

Back in January they told 7News they had not ruled out that the person may have been staying the vacant house at the time.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.

