Car crashes into building in Lawton

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police investigated a crash in which a woman’s car ended up inside a building Friday evening.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at the Lawton Community Health Center at 54th and Lee Boulevard.

Authorities say the woman suffered a medical issue while driving, causing her to crash into the building.

She was reportedly taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

