Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Lawton

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police were called to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on 62nd street and Cache road.

The SUV and motorcycle were heading west on Cache when the SUV stopped to turn.

The SUV was then rear-ended by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Police give update on child injured on Fort Sill Boulevard
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in Stephens County who is accused of killing two...
Arrest warrant issued for Stephens County man accused of killing puppies
According to a police report, the victim told hospital staff he was cut over a drug deal in...
Man says he was cut over drug deal in Lawton
A woman is facing charges after being arrested in connection to a City of Lawton truck that had...
Woman arrested in connection to stolen City of Lawton vehicle

Latest News

The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the autopsy report for a man found dead in a vacant...
Autopsy report released in 2020 stabbing death
Lawton Police investigated a crash in which a woman’s car ended up inside a building Friday...
Car crashes into building in Lawton
A Lawton couple says they are humbled to have been named the Veteran Family of the Year.
Lawton couple named Veteran Family of the Year
The City of Elgin voted on ordinances allowing fireworks to be used in city-limits, and...
Elgin approves fireworks show, allows fireworks in city limits