Crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police were called to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on 62nd street and Cache road.

The SUV and motorcycle were heading west on Cache when the SUV stopped to turn.

The SUV was then rear-ended by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

