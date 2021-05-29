Crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Lawton
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police were called to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Friday evening.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on 62nd street and Cache road.
The SUV and motorcycle were heading west on Cache when the SUV stopped to turn.
The SUV was then rear-ended by the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
