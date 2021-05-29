Elgin approves fireworks show, allows fireworks in city limits

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Elgin voted on ordinances allowing fireworks to be used in city-limits, and allowing the fireworks show to go on.

Both were passed unanimously.

The July 3rd fireworks show in Elgin’s Industrial park will continue as planned. The event will include various vendors, a kickball tournament, and possibly a live band.

The City will be able to spend up to $35,000 on the show.

The second ordinance passed will allow residents to set off fireworks within city limits to celebrate July 4th.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.