First Alert 7News: Rain chances return tomorrow setting up for a wet Memorial Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight looks to be cool and quiet with mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures across Texoma look to stay in the low-60s to upper-70s. Rain chances overnight are low, meaning some parts of our area could see an isolated shower before tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will see the rain return as disturbances move in from the Rockies with the best chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A chance for severe weather is possible, although the largest concern is heavy rain leading to localized flooding. Highs will be in the mid-70s with winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.

More disturbances move in overnight Sunday into Monday, leading to continuous showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Memorial Day. Be cautious when participating in any outdoor activities should storms roll into your area. Highs will be in the mid to low 70s with lows in the low-60s.

Temperatures will decrease slightly due to a cold front that moves through, but will gradually warm up to the 80s near the end of the week. Rain chances will slowly dwindle but scattered showers are in the forecast through next week.

