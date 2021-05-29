Expert Connections
Lawton couple named Veteran Family of the Year

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton couple says they are humbled to have been named the Veteran Family of the Year.

Ted and Marilyn Janosko received the Oklahoma Veterans Council award at the state capitol.

The two are longtime supporters of the military and currently serve as board members with the Armed Services YMCA.

Ted Janosko expressed his appreciation for the recognition in a statement, saying “We were very fortunate to be involved in organizations that passionately support active duty military and veterans at the local, state, and national level. We look forward to continuing to serve our Veterans well into the future.”

