Lawton man facing Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was arrested after being accused of stabbing another man with a screwdriver.

According to the affidavit, Romero Lara was fighting with the man, put the victim in a headlock, and allegedly stabbed him several times in the face.

Investigators reported being able to see visible lacerations on the victim’s face.

Lara has been charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.