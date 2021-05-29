Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton man facing Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charge

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was arrested after being accused of stabbing another man with a screwdriver.

According to the affidavit, Romero Lara was fighting with the man, put the victim in a headlock, and allegedly stabbed him several times in the face.

Investigators reported being able to see visible lacerations on the victim’s face.

Lara has been charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Police give update on child injured on Fort Sill Boulevard
According to a police report, the victim told hospital staff he was cut over a drug deal in...
Man says he was cut over drug deal in Lawton
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in Stephens County who is accused of killing two...
Arrest warrant issued for Stephens County man accused of killing puppies
A woman is facing charges after being arrested in connection to a City of Lawton truck that had...
Woman arrested in connection to stolen City of Lawton vehicle

Latest News

The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the autopsy report for a man found dead in a vacant...
Autopsy report released in 2020 stabbing death
Lawton Police investigated a crash in which a woman’s car ended up inside a building Friday...
Car crashes into building in Lawton
A Lawton couple says they are humbled to have been named the Veteran Family of the Year.
Lawton couple named Veteran Family of the Year
Lawton police were called to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Friday evening.
Crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Lawton