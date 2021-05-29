Lawton man facing Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charge
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was arrested after being accused of stabbing another man with a screwdriver.
According to the affidavit, Romero Lara was fighting with the man, put the victim in a headlock, and allegedly stabbed him several times in the face.
Investigators reported being able to see visible lacerations on the victim’s face.
Lara has been charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.
His bond has been set at $20,000.
