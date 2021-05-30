Bicyclists ride again for Tour de Meers across southwest Oklahoma

MEERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Bicyclists rode across southwest Oklahoma on Saturday for the 32nd annual Tour de Meers.

It’s the Meers Volunteer Fire Department’s biggest fundraiser. They had to cancel it last year due to the pandemic.

Around 630 people participated in either the 10, 22, 36 or 60 mile bike ride. These routes go through the Wichita Mountains and Medicine Park.

The Tour de Meers co-chair said Cindy Zelbst there are several housing additions throughout the area the VFD serves.

She said this is an event that draws tourism to southwest Oklahoma.

“This is their destination for Memorial Day weekend and so we really appreciate those people that come in and a lot of them that come in year after year,” Zelbst said. “This is their Memorial Day weekend event and so they come in to Comanche County and they see our beautiful scenery, they visit our beautiful Wichita Mountains.”

They have around 15 active volunteer firefighters.

She said although they get some money from the county, that alone isn’t enough to keep the department functioning.

All the funds raised go toward buying gear, equipment and trucks.

