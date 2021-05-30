First Alert 7News: Heavy rain overnight and tomorrow poses risk for flooding

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be overcast before the rain starts to move in from the Texas panhandle shortly after sunset, affecting our western counties. Around midnight is when a line of heavy rain showers will move across Texoma, continuing into tomorrow’s holiday. Lows will be in the low-60s.

Memorial Day looks to provide heavy rain for most of us, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain totals through the next 24 hours could have some areas seeing a couple inches of rain. A flood watch is in effect for our counties in western Texoma through tomorrow evening due to the heavy rain overnight tonight and tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid-to-low 70s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday continues the rainy trend with the possibility for a thunderstorm, but the rain wont be nearly as heavy or widespread. The disturbances that will bring rain to us tonight and tomorrow will start to move out Tuesday, although the movement of an upper-level trough behind it will keep rain in the forecast into the middle of the week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will start to warm up as we head into the end of the week, reaching the 80s again by Thursday and Friday. A new set of disturbances from the southwest US will bring more chances for rain into next weekend and potentially the start of next week.

