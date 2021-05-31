First Alert 7News: Heavy rain clears out overnight as partly cloudy skies return tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Heavy rain continues through the evening hours tonight, with our southern and eastern counties potentially seeing up to an inch of rain overnight. A flood watch still remains in effect for most of Texoma through Tuesday morning, with low lying areas and creeks/streams with the best potential for flooding. Most of the rain will be heavy showers, but a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. The heavy rain will clear out of Texoma by the early hours on Tuesday but scattered showers will still be around Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday will see those scattered showers in the morning move out by the afternoon, giving way for partly cloudy skies and some sunshine, although a stray shower or two will still be present. Highs will be in the mid 70s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Scattered showers and storms return on Wednesday, though they pose no severe risk. Skies for the most part will be partly-to-mostly sunny except for areas where the scattered showers pop-up. Highs will be in the upper 70s with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

The rest of the workweek into the weekend will still have a chance for scattered showers and storms everyday, though rain totals in the next few days will only be as much as half-an-inch to an inch of rainfall, less than what some of us saw today. When it is not raining, skies will be either partly cloudy or clear, which will allow temperatures to warm slightly to the low-80s by middle of the week. Another disturbance moves in from the west by this weekend, keeping rain chances in the forecast until early next week.

