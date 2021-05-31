First Alert Forecast (5/31AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

It’s a wet and soggy start to this Memorial Day- not the best weather when it comes to an services/ ceremonies going on today, so make sure to grab all the rain gear if you’re heading out to attend one. A few of the thunderstorms across far southern Oklahoma and north Texas may be severe today. While the main threats will be heavy rain and flooding, some hail the size of quarters and strong winds between 50-60mph will be possible. With rainy conditions and cloudy skies, high temperatures will rise into the 70s today. Low to mid 70s for southwest Oklahoma counties with mid to upper 70s in north Texas counties.

While the heaviest of the rain will fall early this morning, moderate rainfall will stick with us throughout the day. A flash flood warning is in place for Greer and Harmon county until 9 this morning! Heavy rain has been producing between 2-4 inches of rain so far and. Flooding of small creeks, rivers, streams and low lying areas is eminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads! Meanwhile for the rest of the viewing area, a flood watch is in place as showers as thunderstorms will continue to produce heavy rainfall! Rainfall amounts will average between 1.5 and 3 inches with some locally higher amounts. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings!

Some good news, the atmosphere will have a hard time recovering to produce any rain activity for tomorrow, so most of the area should stay dry. Showers will become more isolated overnight and will come to an end early in the day. Tomorrow will consist of mostly to partly cloudy skies and north winds at 10 to 15mph. Because of the north winds and cloud cover high temperatures will only rise into the low and mid 70s! Keep in mind Texoma, our average high for this time of year is 88 degrees!!

Our set up going forward continues daily precipitation chances in the forecast through this weekend. The best chance overall will be across the southern and eastern counties. Some of this rainfall this weekend into early next week will be heavy, exacerbating any existing issues.

Have a good Monday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.