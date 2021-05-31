Lawton’s 2021 Chautauqua to be held virtually

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton will be hosting their 2021 Chautauqua beginning Tuesday, June 1.

The Chautauqua events will be held virtually from June 1 to June 5 and can be viewed from your home computer or at the Lawton Public Library’s meeting rooms.

The Chautauqua is meant to honor historical figures and will be filled with reenactments, workshops, and informal discussions with scholarly performers in character as those figures.

This year’s theme is “20th Century Visionaries: Catalysts for Change” and will feature presentations on Gene Rodenberry, Gertrude Bell, Marshall McLuhan, Marie Curie, and Frank Lloyd Wright.

There will be daytime workshops and evening performances to enjoy.

The workshops are scheduled Tuesday through Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The evening performances will be Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m.

For more information or to register for a link to watch the performances, you can visit the Lawton Public Library’s website.

