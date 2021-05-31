Memorial Day Ceremony on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill held their annual Memorial Day Ceremony despite the heavy rains.

A moment of silence, multiple cannons firing, and a few songs from the 77th Army Band is how Fort Sill honored and remembered soldiers.

The holiday comes with a lot of emotion for Colonel Lee Overby.

“My great uncle was a B17 bomber in World War 2. He was killed over in Europe during World War 2. I have several family members that served in the Vietnam war. My father was a B52 pilot during the Cold War,” Overby said.

He also wears a bracelet in remembrance of fallen soldiers from his previous deployments and units.

Charles Collier, a retired Sergeant Major for the U.S. Army looks at the holiday as a day of sacrifice.

“I’ve had a lot of friends and actually a couple of family members that have actually done the ultimate. Which is sacrifice to give what everybody has today, freedom,” Collier said.

Collier said because of their sacrifice he never misses the ceremony.

The holiday always brings back the memory of why he decided to join the military.

“I had a great uncle that actually fought in Vietnam, and stuff like that. When I saw him, when he use to come, and visit during leave. The first thing I said is okay I want to do that too. Then he past it was like this is my opportunity to shine too,” Collier said.

Overby said this day should never be taken for granted.

“Memorial Day is really an important day, specially for us that served or have had family members that served to take time aside and remember those who have fallen,” Overby said.

