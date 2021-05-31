Stephens County military organizations observe Memorial Day with ceremonies

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Memorial Day observance continued in Duncan, where Stephens County military service organizations hosted a special ceremony at Memorial Park.

As American flags waved in the wind on a cloudy Monday, the community gathered to honor the fallen, veterans and active duty members.

It’s more than a long weekend. It’s more than another day off to grill and swim.

Commander Jerry McAdory said it’s a day to reflect on the sacrifices our soldiers make in the name of freedom.

“We have soldiers today that are overseas somewhere that they’re not at the lake and they’re not fishing,” he said. “They’re not having a good time. We need to keep those in mind but again like I said the soldiers that paid the ultimate sacrifice so that they can go to the lake and enjoy the weekend.”

The Honor Guard presented a rifle volley tribute.

McAdory said you should thank a soldier even if you see them here in the area and they’re not deployed.

“Everyday the soldiers are sacrificing” he said, “the ones that are deployed, even the ones who are at home because they never know when or where they may be called to deploy, where they may go and if they’ll come home.”

Bob Mason is a 21-year Air Force veteran who served most of his time in Europe and some in Saudia Arabia during Desert Storm.

To him, Memorial Day is personal, a reminder of family.

“Veterans Day means a lot to me,” he said. “I lost an uncle and a cousin in Vietnam, and we were very close family back home, so it’s a lot to me.”

McAdory wants the younger generation to learn about the importance, too, before it’s forgotten.

McAdory: “It’s sort of a part of history. To know where were going, we have to know where we come from and to know where we come from, we have to know the sacrifices that were made to pave the way to where we are and those same sacrifices will pave the way to our future.”

State Representative Marcus McEntire joined the Stephens County Honor Guard, Disabled American Veterans, AMVETS, Duncan VFW and the American Legion Post 55 for the Duncan ceremony.

They also hosted ceremonies in Comanche and Marlow and remembered Merchant Marines, Prisoners of War and Missing in Action soldiers.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.