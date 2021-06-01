7News First Alert Weather: Warming up with daily rain chances over the next several days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today marks the first day of meteorological summer and the official start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has a forecast of 13-20 total named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes. For more information regarding the first day of meteorological summer and the start of hurricane season please visit __________.

For tonight, mostly cloudy with the chance for isolated showers and storms as we remain in a northwesterly flow aloft. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph and overnight lows will fall into the mid-to-upper 70s.

On Wednesday, a Mesoscale Convective Vortex that is currently over Colorado will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to Texoma as it moves southeast. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and winds will shift to the south at 5-10 mph.

A large scale upper-level trough will remain in place across the Southern Plains keeping daily rain chances in the forecast as disturbances will move across Texoma through the rest of the workweek. The coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday will be limited and any storms that develop are expected to be non-severe.

An upper level low will meander across the Southern Plains this weekend bringing a slightly higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.

