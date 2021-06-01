Expert Connections
AEP, PSO offering FFA grants

Oklahoma FFA Logo
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - FFA chapters across Oklahoma now have the opportunity to apply for STEM grants.

That’s the result of American Electric Power Foundation and Public Service Company of Oklahoma offering $40,000 in after-school grants.

American Electric Power Foundation is the charitable arm of American Electric Power, the parent company of PSO.

Chapters can get individual grants ranging between $1,000 and $2,500.

PSO officials say priority will be given to applications that could benefit more than one chapter and would be sustainable for several years.

AEP and PSO have awarded more than $85,000 in grants since 2018.

In 2020, a $200,000 grant was announced by the AEP Foundation to fund the program for another five years.

FFA organizations across Oklahoma can apply for the grants online at www.okffa.org.

