Apache Casino Hotel hosting job fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel will be hosting a job fair Wednesday afternoon.

The event will be held at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say to be ready for on-the-spot interviews, as well as having employees available to question about the different positions.

There are openings in food & beverage, the Fort Sill Apache Market, Players Club, Hotel, and more.

They will also be accepting enrollment for free Table Games Dealer School.

for more information, you can visit the job fair’s Facebook event page.

You can also apply for open positions at www.apachecasinohotel.com/careers.

