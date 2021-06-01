Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Apache Casino Hotel hosting job fair

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel will be hosting a job fair Wednesday afternoon.

The event will be held at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say to be ready for on-the-spot interviews, as well as having employees available to question about the different positions.

There are openings in food & beverage, the Fort Sill Apache Market, Players Club, Hotel, and more.

They will also be accepting enrollment for free Table Games Dealer School.

for more information, you can visit the job fair’s Facebook event page.

You can also apply for open positions at www.apachecasinohotel.com/careers.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
Lawton Police investigated a crash in which a woman’s car ended up inside a building Friday...
Car crashes into building in Lawton
A Lawton man was arrested after being accused of stabbing another man with a screwdriver.
Lawton man facing Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charge
Lawton police were called to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Friday evening.
Crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Lawton
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert 7News: Heavy rain overnight and tomorrow poses risk for flooding

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Warming up with daily rain chances over the next several days
Lumber prices have skyrocketed here in southwest Oklahoma and across the nation.
Wood prices have steadily increased through out the pandemic
2021 hurricane season forecast
First Alert 7 News: June marks the beginning of Summer and Hurricane season
On Tuesday, the Altus City Council is discussing a project that could create hundreds of new...
City of Altus planning housing development project on Veterans Drive