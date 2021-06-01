Car heavily damaged after crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A car was heavily damaged after a crash in Lawton Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. near 2nd and Southwest Lee Blvd.

The driver of a pick-up truck says a white Camry was heading west and stopped at the light. The driver of the pick-up says he tried to avoid hitting the Camry but still hit the rear passenger side of the car.

The truck was hauling a trailer at the time.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.