Car heavily damaged after crash in Lawton
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A car was heavily damaged after a crash in Lawton Tuesday afternoon.
It happened just before 3 p.m. near 2nd and Southwest Lee Blvd.
The driver of a pick-up truck says a white Camry was heading west and stopped at the light. The driver of the pick-up says he tried to avoid hitting the Camry but still hit the rear passenger side of the car.
The truck was hauling a trailer at the time.
No one was hurt in the crash.
