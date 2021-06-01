Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks Asian American police officer

By Dion Lim
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Surveillance video shows the moments Friday evening when an Asian American police officer responds to a call about a man attempting to assault women in Chinatown and then is assaulted herself.

“He’s a big guy,” said witness Michael Waldorf. “He had a death grip on her, and he was not letting go.”

San Francisco police were already familiar with the man, identified as 33-year-old Gerardo Contreras, following a 911 call a day earlier.

He was allegedly making threats, saying he “specializes in killing Asian people.”

The video shows the officer approach Contreras, tell him to turn around and put his hands on his head.

When she asks if he has a weapon, Contreras turns back around and attacks the officer, knocking her to the ground.

Bystanders jumped in to help, including Waldorf who had just finished eating at a nearby restaurant.

“I felt like it was an emergency,” Waldorf said. “If we didn’t get him off of her right away, he could really do some damage.”

San Francisco Police Department backup quickly arrived on the scene and the man was arrested.

According to law enforcement documents, Contreras has prior arrests, including aggravated assault, elder abuse and assaults on officers in other parts of California.

It’s unclear if he was ever convicted.

“Some people are not safe for society, and he clearly is not. He should not be let out,” Waldorf said.

The officer who was attacked sustained minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
Lawton Police investigated a crash in which a woman’s car ended up inside a building Friday...
Car crashes into building in Lawton
A Lawton man was arrested after being accused of stabbing another man with a screwdriver.
Lawton man facing Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charge
Lawton police were called to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Friday evening.
Crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Lawton
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert 7News: Heavy rain overnight and tomorrow poses risk for flooding

Latest News

FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the...
Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Naomi Osaka’s concerns
Shaun and Jackie Hunter.
Two arrested, accused of stealing car parts in Cotton County
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Authorities say there’s been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.
Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station