City of Altus planning housing development project on Veterans Drive

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Altus City Council is discussing a project that could create hundreds of new housing opportunities for the community.

A housing study determined the City of Altus does not have enough affordable housing to meet the demand from both the community and Altus Air Force Base. Tuesday night, the Altus City Council will discuss a plan to fix that using more than 200 acres of city-owned land right off of Veteran’s Drive.”

City Manager Gary Jones said the community development, which will be right next to the VFW, has been needed for decades.

“It’s not just about the Altus community, we’ve been to some military community conferences and they’ve said it’s a problem for a lot of military communities. This has been a problem for Altus for probably 25 or 30 years. Rather than just talking about it for years and years we’re going to do something about it,” Jones said.

Alongside the housing will be things like walking trails, a dog park and a sports park. Jones said the city will build the infrastructure for the project and a private developer will build the housing units.

“Initially there will be 56 units that will be built. Once they get a certain occupancy, they’ll build another 56 units. We expect as much as 250 or 300 units total by the time this is complete,” Jones said.

Part of the council’s discussion around the development will be a way to ensure it is invested in for years to come.

“Part of the process tonight is we’re putting in a tax incremental financing (TIF) district in this area so all of the improvements that are made in that area, the taxes in that will go back into reinvesting in the property,” Jones said.

If the project is approved, Jones hopes they’ll be able to break ground on the project this summer.

“We anticipate it’s going to be upwards of 10 million dollars. We’ve gotten $4 million from the State of Oklahoma through a loan. We’ve got a couple million dollars worth of city funds that are going to be made available and the TIF should generate the majority of the rest of the money. One of the nice things about this is the taxes will not go up.”

You can read more about the ins and outs of the TIF proposal here.

