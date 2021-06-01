Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duncan woman celebrates 103rd birthday

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan woman celebrated a momentous occasion on Monday.

Athaline Edgar celebrated her 103 birthday and took the opportunity to reminisce on her century of life.

Edgar has lived through two pandemics, was the runner up for Miss Louisiana in 1936, and was a teacher in both in Louisiana and Oklahoma.

She shared how much the world has changed during her life, and marveled at the technological advances she’s witnessed.

“We didn’t have newspapers back then, and we didn’t have electricity -- and I went away to college and we still didn’t have electricity! Then I came home one weekend and and they had put electric lights up, and we had electricity, electric lights, and I though we was in hog heaven,” Edgar said.

One of the attendees at Edgar’s celebration was a former kindergarten student of hers, who had gone on to teach kindergarten for 33 years!

Happy birthday, Athaline!

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police investigated a crash in which a woman’s car ended up inside a building Friday...
Car crashes into building in Lawton
Lawton police were called to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Friday evening.
Crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Lawton
A Lawton man was arrested after being accused of stabbing another man with a screwdriver.
Lawton man facing Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charge
The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the autopsy report for a man found dead in a vacant...
Autopsy report released in 2020 stabbing death
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert 7News: Heavy rain overnight and tomorrow poses risk for flooding

Latest News

Lawton’s Brookridge Retirement Community observed the holiday with their veterans.
Lawton’s Brookridge Retirement Community honors veterans with Memorial Day program
Lawton will be hosting their 2021 Chautauqua beginning Tuesday, June 1.
Lawton’s 2021 Chautauqua to be held virtually
Athaline Edgar celebrated her 103 birthday and took the opportunity to reminisce on her century...
Duncan woman celebrates 103rd birthday Monday
A Lawton couple says they are humbled to have been named the Veteran Family of the Year.
Lawton couple named Veteran Family of the Year