Duncan woman celebrates 103rd birthday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan woman celebrated a momentous occasion on Monday.

Athaline Edgar celebrated her 103 birthday and took the opportunity to reminisce on her century of life.

Edgar has lived through two pandemics, was the runner up for Miss Louisiana in 1936, and was a teacher in both in Louisiana and Oklahoma.

She shared how much the world has changed during her life, and marveled at the technological advances she’s witnessed.

“We didn’t have newspapers back then, and we didn’t have electricity -- and I went away to college and we still didn’t have electricity! Then I came home one weekend and and they had put electric lights up, and we had electricity, electric lights, and I though we was in hog heaven,” Edgar said.

One of the attendees at Edgar’s celebration was a former kindergarten student of hers, who had gone on to teach kindergarten for 33 years!

Happy birthday, Athaline!

