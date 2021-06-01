First Alert 7 News: June marks the beginning of Summer and Hurricane season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

With June now upon us, we have now entered the summer months of 2021. Meteorological summer started today, and will last throughout the months of June/July/August until the first day of September. Meteorological summer is classified as the 3 months generally considered to be the warmest of the year based on weather and climate observations. This is different from astronomical summer, which bases its seasons on the position of the Earth in its orbit around the Sun, and won’t start until June 20th of this year.

Despite June being one of the 3 warmest months of the year, this years June won’t start out that way. The month of May ended on a wet note and with below average temperatures, and the transition to a new month won’t immediately flip a switch on the type of weather we have been experiencing lately. The average temperature for this time of year is 88/89°, but we won’t reach those numbers within the next 7 days, meaning the first week of June will feature more below average temperatures. The precipitation won’t go away either, as there is a chance of rain everyday for the next 7 days, although the rain wont be nearly as widespread as we have seen the last few weeks.

June also marks the start of the 2021 hurricane season for the Atlantic basin. One tropical system has already formed this year, making this the 7th consecutive year that a named storm has been issued before the official start of hurricane season. Ana, which was named on May 22nd and became a tropical storm on May 23rd, is the first and so far only named storm of this hurricane season. This hurricane season looks to be slightly above average, with NOAA estimating between 13-20 named storms and Colorado State University (CSU) predicting 17. For perspective, the average number of named storms in the last 30 years is 15, with 7 of those evolving into hurricanes and 3 being major hurricanes. NOAA and CSU both predict an average of 8 hurricanes this season with 4 of those being major hurricanes.

The reason for these active hurricane season predictions is due to the La Niña still being somewhat present. La Niña is part of the ENSO cycle, or El Niño Southern Oscillation, which tracks the sea surface temperatures of the eastern and central Pacific ocean. These warming and cooling of the Pacific ocean waters has a big impact on the climate and weather around the world, from influencing how much precipitation different of regions of the United States will receive during a given part of the cycle, to how many hurricanes will form throughout hurricane season. Right now we are in a transition period, the Pacific ocean waters are warming which means we are shifting from a La Niña towards an ENSO neutral phase. Last year’s record breaking hurricane season was during a La Niña at its peak, which allowed for extremely favorable conditions for hurricane formation throughout the 2020 season. Even though we are moving away from a La Niña, it will still allow for a slightly above-average hurricane season, although this year is not expected to be anywhere near as active as 2020. Hurricane season ends November 30th.

