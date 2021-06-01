First Alert Forecast (6/1AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

This morning look for areas of fog/ drizzle for the morning commute. There’s a bit of a cool-feel outside as temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s. For the rest of the day, we will see those scattered showers in the morning move out by the afternoon, giving way for partly cloudy skies and some sunshine, although a stray shower or two will still be present. Someone (Mother Nature) didn’t get the memo that it’s June first. The first day of meteorological summer. Temperatures will remain blow average with highs reaching the 70s area wide. Today’s average high-- 89°

Scattered showers and storms return on Wednesday, though they pose no severe risk. Skies for the most part will be partly-to-mostly sunny except for areas where the scattered showers pop-up. Highs will be in the upper 70s with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

The rest of the workweek into the weekend will still have a chance for scattered showers and storms everyday, though rain totals in the next few days will only be as much as half-an-inch to an inch of rainfall, less than what some of us saw today. When it is not raining, skies will be either partly cloudy or clear, which will allow temperatures to warm slightly to the low-80s by middle of the week. Another disturbance moves in from the west by this weekend, keeping rain chances in the forecast until early next week.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

