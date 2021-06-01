Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fort Sill soldier found dead

The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
By Haley Wilson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post. In a press release, officials said the soldier was found unresponsive while out of state on May 31st.

The cause of death is currently under investigation. Fort Sill officials said the name won’t be released until 24 hours after next of kin of been notified. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police investigated a crash in which a woman’s car ended up inside a building Friday...
Car crashes into building in Lawton
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert 7News: Heavy rain overnight and tomorrow poses risk for flooding
Lawton police were called to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Friday evening.
Crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Lawton
A Lawton man was arrested after being accused of stabbing another man with a screwdriver.
Lawton man facing Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charge
The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the autopsy report for a man found dead in a vacant...
Autopsy report released in 2020 stabbing death

Latest News

Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 1st
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 1st
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 1st
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 1st
The chance for rain/showers today remains much lower than yesterday
First Alert 7 Forecast
A few showers/ isolated thunderstorms possible but the chance remains low
First Alert Forecast (6/1AM)