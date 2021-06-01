Fort Sill soldier found dead

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post. In a press release, officials said the soldier was found unresponsive while out of state on May 31st.

The cause of death is currently under investigation. Fort Sill officials said the name won’t be released until 24 hours after next of kin of been notified. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

