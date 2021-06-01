Lawton’s Brookridge Retirement Community honors veterans with Memorial Day program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s Brookridge Retirement Community observed the holiday with their veterans.

Their program featured a Presentation of Colors from Fort Sill Soldiers and a speech about Memorial Day from Mayor Stan Booker.

A few of the residents also shared memories about being in the military and one resident played God Bless America and Amazing Grace on the piano.

It concluded with a slideshow of all the veterans that have lived in the nursing home.

“We have the privilege to have a lot of residents here that are veterans and a lot of widows that lost their loved ones,” said Yuri Patino, Brookridge’s Sctivity Director.

This was the nursing home’s first gathering since the pandemic started.

