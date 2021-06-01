Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton’s Brookridge Retirement Community honors veterans with Memorial Day program

By Dallas Payeton
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s Brookridge Retirement Community observed the holiday with their veterans.

Their program featured a Presentation of Colors from Fort Sill Soldiers and a speech about Memorial Day from Mayor Stan Booker.

A few of the residents also shared memories about being in the military and one resident played God Bless America and Amazing Grace on the piano.

It concluded with a slideshow of all the veterans that have lived in the nursing home.

“We have the privilege to have a lot of residents here that are veterans and a lot of widows that lost their loved ones,” said Yuri Patino, Brookridge’s Sctivity Director.

This was the nursing home’s first gathering since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police investigated a crash in which a woman’s car ended up inside a building Friday...
Car crashes into building in Lawton
Lawton police were called to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Friday evening.
Crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Lawton
A Lawton man was arrested after being accused of stabbing another man with a screwdriver.
Lawton man facing Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charge
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert 7News: Heavy rain overnight and tomorrow poses risk for flooding
The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the autopsy report for a man found dead in a vacant...
Autopsy report released in 2020 stabbing death

Latest News

Lawton’s Brookridge Retirement Community observed the holiday with their veterans.
Lawton’s Brookridge Retirement Community honors veterans with Memorial Day program
They also hosted ceremonies in Comanche and Marlow and remembered Merchant Marines, Prisoners...
Stephens County military organizations observe Memorial Day with ceremonies
Fort Sill held their annual Memorial Day Ceremony despite the heavy rains.
Memorial Day Ceremony on Fort Sill
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert 7News: Heavy rain clears out overnight as partly cloudy skies return tomorrow