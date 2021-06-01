Stephens County Genealogy Library hosting “Brown Bag Lunch: Tulsa and Juneteenth” event

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Genealogy Library will be holding their monthly Brown Bag Lunch event Wednesday, June 2.

This month’s event is titled “Brown Bag Lunch: Tulsa and Juneteenth,” and will discuss the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Juneteenth, and genealogy resources for African Americans.

Genealogist Michelle Taylor will be there to answer questions about the massacre and as well as the history and significance of Juneteenth.

There will also be discussion of helpful resources for African-American genealogy.

The event begins at noon at the Stephens county Genealogy Library.

For more information, you can visit the Facebook page set up for the event.

