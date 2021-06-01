Two arrested, accused of stealing car parts in Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two men were arrested in Cotton County after being accused of stealing car parts.

Officials with the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department say they received a call that parts were being stolen off vehicles.

When law enforcement got there around 7:30 Monday night, they say Shaun and Jackie Hunter took off running.

One of them was quickly caught while deputies searched for the other.

The other of the two was spotted around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday off Highway 36 by a casino.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.