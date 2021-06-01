Wood prices have steadily increased through out the pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lumber prices have skyrocketed here in southwest Oklahoma and across the nation.

According to Philip Kennedy with Comanche Home Center, there’s an unusually high demand for lumber products, right now.

“Not only in building new home construction and new construction for commercial as well. But also we see lots of remodeling going on as well,” Kennedy said.

Low-interest rates on mortgages have fueled the demand for home building, commercial properties, and remodeling.

Kennedy said that’s just part of the reason for high wood prices.

“We’ve had lots of challenges with our supply chain over this past year from various things like COVID to the fact that we had some weather in this part of the country that was unusual to us as we push further south into Texas and other producing areas for our market place,” Kennedy said.

There’s usually a decrease in people buying lumber during the winter but that wasn’t the case this year.

Local real estate developer Ron Nance has heard the high prices are stopping a number of home builders from giving quotes on homes until they are finished.

“So, they will not prebuild a house and if they do, do a custom house they got escalation clauses for the increase of prices because they don’t know how much it’s going to go up,” Nance said.

Another issue builders across the country are dealing with is theft. The high prices of wood may be the reason why it is coming up missing on construction sites.

Nance said he hasn’t had to deal with that issue and hasn’t heard of that being a big issue locally, yet.

“But I interface with a lot of builders in Oklahoma City and all over the state. I’m Vice Presidents of the Oklahoma State Home Builders Association. I know in Oklahoma City every single neighborhood that homes are being built up in there are being hit every single night, by thieves that are stealing their wood. The builders in Oklahoma City are hiring security guards to set in front of there house from the time the workers leave at night until they come back the next morning,” Nance said.

