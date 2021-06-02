Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean

By Morgan Wolfe
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSLTV) – Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean but got into a car accident instead, according to West Valley City Officer Sean McCarthy.

A 9-year-old girl was driving a car with her little sister in the passenger seat.

“They were checked out here at the scene by the fire department, taken to a local hospital just as a precaution, but they have since been released to their parents,” McCarthy said.

West Valley City Police got a call around 5 a.m. that a car driving from South Jordan had been swerving erratically.

“I have no idea how a 9-year-old gets the keys to a car or even have the knowledge to drive that far,” McCarthy said.

Copyright 2021 KSLTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.
Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges
Shaun and Jackie Hunter.
Two arrested, accused of stealing car parts in Cotton County
A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led...
Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting

Latest News

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
State seeks 30 years for Chauvin; defense wants time served
Fifteen elephants have made a 300-mile journey in China, straying from their natural habitat...
Elephant herd roams across China, trashes countryside
Aaron Purdy’s murder trial continued Wednesday in Comanche County.
Aaron Purdy murder trial continues in Comanche County
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled Israel for 12 years.
Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM