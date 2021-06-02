Aaron Purdy murder trial continues in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Aaron Purdy’s murder trial continued Wednesday in Comanche County.

Aaron Purdy was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Kindra Blevins Johnson in January 2020.

Investigators said Purdy tried to set himself on fire before leading police on a chase and being taken into custody by a Chattanooga Police Officer.

At his initial court appearance in March 2020, he was accused of stabbing Blevins multiple times and then pouring acid on her.

The jury was seated on Tuesday and on Wednesday, the Prosecution and Defense made their opening statements.

The jury heard testimony from the Medical Examiner and a Doctor, as well as Johnson’s neighbor and her sister.

The trial will begin again Thursday at 9 a.m.

