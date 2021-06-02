Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden ‘month of action’

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as President Joe Biden is announcing a “month of action” Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday.

Speaking from the White House, Biden is set to update the nation on the vaccination rollout and his plans to get 70% of adults partially vaccinated by Independence Day — essential to his goal of returning the nation to a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy this summer. The latest vaccine sweetener, provided by Anheuser-Busch, builds on other incentives like cash giveaways, sports tickets or paid leave, to keep up the pace of Americans getting shots.

The White House said Biden’s “month of action” will continue to use public and private-sector partnerships to encourage Americans to roll up their sleeves, drawing in businesses, social media influencers, colleges, celebrities and community organizations to help spread the word about the benefits of vaccination and to encourage them to get shots.

President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the East Room of the...
President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

To date, 62.8% of the adult U.S. population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 133.6 million are fully vaccinated. The rate of new vaccinations has slowed again to an average below 600,000 per day, down from more than 800,000 per day when incentives like lotteries were announced, and down from a peak of nearly 2 million per day in early April when demand for shots was much higher.

Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday morning that it would “buy Americans 21+ a round of beer” once Biden’s 70% goal is met through a promotional giveaway on its website that will provide $5 credits to the first 200,000 people to respond when the nation reaches the vaccine threshold.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
Shaun and Jackie Hunter.
Two arrested, accused of stealing car parts in Cotton County
A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.
Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges
A car was heavily damaged after a crash in Lawton Tuesday afternoon.
Car heavily damaged after crash in Lawton
Aaron Purdy was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Kindra...
Testimony set to begin in Lawton murder trial

Latest News

A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 2nd
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 2nd
FILE - This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon...
Amazon to hold Prime Day over 2 days in June
Chief Daryl Osby with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the victim was a 44-year-old...
Motive unclear as firefighter kills colleague at Calif. station
Volusia County authorities say a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy repeatedly opened fire...
14-year-old girl injured in shootout with deputies in Florida