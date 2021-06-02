Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

City of Lawton holding multiple kid’s summer camps in June

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be holding a few free summer camps for kids in June.

The H.C. King Center will be hosting a karate class for ages 5 to 18 and a summer reading program for ages 5 to 13. You must register for both of these camps by June 5, which can be done online.

The Patterson Community Center will be hosting a kids summer camp from June 28 to the 30. Activities for the camp include, outdoor games, dress-up days, super hero days, art displays, storytelling, and more.

For more information, you can visit the City of Lawton’s website.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.
Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges
Shaun and Jackie Hunter.
Two arrested, accused of stealing car parts in Cotton County
A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led...
Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting

Latest News

The City of Lawton will be holding a few free summer camps for kids in June.
City of Lawton holding multiple kid’s summer camps in June
Lawton Public Schools kicked off its Summer Meals Program today.
Lawton Public Schools kicks off Summer Meals Program
The Apache Casino Hotel will be hosting a job fair Wednesday afternoon.
Apache Casino Hotel hosting job fair
The Stephens County Genealogy Library will be holding their monthly Brown Bag Lunch event...
Stephens County Genealogy Library hosting “Brown Bag Lunch: Tulsa and Juneteenth” event