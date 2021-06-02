City of Lawton holding multiple kid’s summer camps in June

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be holding a few free summer camps for kids in June.

The H.C. King Center will be hosting a karate class for ages 5 to 18 and a summer reading program for ages 5 to 13. You must register for both of these camps by June 5, which can be done online.

The Patterson Community Center will be hosting a kids summer camp from June 28 to the 30. Activities for the camp include, outdoor games, dress-up days, super hero days, art displays, storytelling, and more.

For more information, you can visit the City of Lawton’s website.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.