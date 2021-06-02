Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Comanche Red River Casino hosting vaccine drive for 12 and up

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.(Comanche Red River Hotel Casino)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino is set to host a Covid-19 vaccine clinic for people as young as 12.

It’s set for 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10th in the Warrior Room of the hotel.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to people as young as 12 years old while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is for those 18 and older. Those younger than 18 wishing to get vaccinated will have to have their parent or guardian present.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.
Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges
Shaun and Jackie Hunter.
Two arrested, accused of stealing car parts in Cotton County
A car was heavily damaged after a crash in Lawton Tuesday afternoon.
Car heavily damaged after crash in Lawton
A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led...
Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton

Latest News

As summer is quickly approaching, Jamie Hennessee, an ambulance manager, CCMH ambulance, said...
Medwatch: Summer safety tips for you and your family
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 2nd
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 2nd