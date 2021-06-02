Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting

Expert Connections
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More information has been released about a shooting that took place in the Comanche Nation Casino parking lot.

Michael Oloa has been charged in federal court with assault on an officer with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Comanche Nation Police were called to the casino on May 25 regarding a man who was trespassing on the property. They say Oloa had been banned from the property since 2016.

Comanche Nation Police approached Oloa as he was sitting at a gaming machine and asked for his id when they say he got up and ran through the casino and out the doors.

Once outside, one of the officers fired a taser at Oloa, but it didn’t seem to have any effect on him as he continued to run, so they fired a second taser.

According to court documents, after the second taser was fired, Oloa pulled out a gun and shot once toward officers and appeared to point the gun at them again before running off to the Montego Bay Apartments nearby while officers took cover.

He was later found in a partially enclosed back patio of an apartment, where he was arrested.

Investigators say they found a Springfield 9mm Hellcat pistol that was jammed near where Oloa was arrested. Investigators say a bullet had caused it to jam.

An agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined that the gun was not manufactured in Oklahoma.

Oloa was previously convicted for possession of a controlled dangerous substance in Comanche County.

