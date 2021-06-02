Expert Connections
Early voting on Navajo Public Schools proposition begins Thursday

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Navajo Public Schools has a proposition up for vote on June 8 in Greer and Jackson County.

Voters will decide if the independent school district should go into a debt of $465,000 to purchase new transportation, replacing at least five of the school buses that are currently in use.

NPS officials said in a Facebook post that the buses in question each have over 100,000 country road miles.

They say the buses are used for all Navajo Public School grades for both daily bus routes and extracurricular activities students need transportation for.

Navajo Public Schools has a proposition up for vote on June 8 in Greer and Jackson County.(Greer County Election Board)

This would be funded by an annual tax on property in the district.

Early voting will be Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

