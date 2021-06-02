First Alert Forecast (6/2AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Convective thunderstorms will continue to move from the Panhandle of Texas southeast this morning and afternoon. Little to no severe weather is expected however with some instability in place, there could be small hail and wind gusts between 50-60mph. Rain isn’t the only thing we have to be cautious of this Wednesday morning! Dense fog is also going to impact the morning commute especially for those along and I-44. Take extra caution this morning due to the possibility of rapid changes in visibility over short distances! Any fog that does form should dissipate within an hour or two of sunrise.

Fog will eventually taper off but the threat for showers/ storms stick with us. With somewhat stronger instability, this will likely support isolated severe storms across our Texas counties today. Threats include small hail and damaging winds.

Overnight skies will stay partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s. A storm system will continue to progress southeastward allowing for a closed low to form. This low pressure will cut off our main flow, resulting in very little movement to our forecast. It’ll meander over Texas and Oklahoma, enhancing our rain chances with a higher threat early next week. The threat for isolated showers/ storms will be low tomorrow and Friday with high temperatures rising into the low to mid 80s. Southeast to south winds at 5 to 15mph, respectively.

By Saturday skies will be partly cloudy with once again, an isolated chance for showers/ storms. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s with south to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Because of the cut-off low, rain chances increase for Sunday and Monday. At this time, day-time highs will fall into the upper 70s to low 80s.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

