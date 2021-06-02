FISTA demolition of old Sears building underway in Lawton Central Mall

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Demolition of the old Sears building in Lawton’s Central Mall is underway, bringing the FISTA Innovation Park one to step closer to building office space for defense contractors.

The Special Operations Manager Teira Cole said she feels like they’re finally making headway and showing those who doubted FISTA that it’s coming along.

“We’ve kicked it off,” she said. “It’s actually happening. The skeptics may be in town, wondering what we’re doing and this is what we’re doing. The demolition has begun and the next step is to start the construction phase and the next step is to put the contractors in their offices.”

The company began the demo last Monday, and the foreman Jerry Hines says it’s a work in progress, but they’re off to a good start.

“So far, we’ve been taking out the ceiling tiles and ceiling grid. We’ve been taking out some sheetrock walls. We’re going to continue on to take out the duct work, whole electrical and completely just take it down to a shell, to where it can be remodeled.”

The demo is expected to be complete in about 60 days. Then they’ll start work on the Dillard’s building.

There will be office suites and conference rooms, but each contractor’s space depends on their needs.

“We also have some bigger spaces,” she said. “We have a contractor that needs 7500 square feet that they’ll have a conference room, some offices and then also a PIF, which is a Prototyping Integration Facility inside of their space.”

It’s an over $700,000 contract with a company out of Oklahoma City.

Cole even said because the demo company is from out of town, it’s helping economic development.

“Even though we could not contract with a demolition company out of Lawton, we hired one out of Oklahoma City,” she said. “They’ve brought a team down here, they’re staying in the hotels, they’re spending their money in town, they’re eating here, they’re filling up their cars and we expect that that will happen for the next 3-6 months as they continue demolition of the Sears and then move over to the Dillard’s.”

When it’s all said and done, she said FISTA is expected to bring in about 150 jobs.

A construction company will begin work on contractors’ office space as soon as the demolition is complete. FISTA is in the process of finalizing construction plans for the interior space.

Cole said two more contractors are expected to be renting space there by mid-June.

