Fort Sill soldier found dead in Indiana identified

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have identified a Fort Sill soldier who was found dead in Indiana earlier this week.

Fort Sill officials say 23-year-old Specialist William Kraus IV was found unresponsive near La Porte, Indiana on Monday.

Specialist Kraus was an Air and Missile Defense crew member who served one tour of duty in Korea before being assigned to Fort Sill in January 2020.

“The entire Fort Sill team is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a teammate. Our deepest condolences go out to SPC Kraus’ family, friends and fellow Soldiers in the Archer Brigade over their unfortunate loss,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.

An investigation into his death is underway. A cause of death has not been determined at this time.

