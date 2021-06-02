Expert Connections
Graduation surprise: University erases student debt for graduating class

By Ronnell Hunt
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAYTON, OH (CNN) - Some students outside Dayton, Ohio got more than their degrees on Graduation Day. That’s when their school announced it’s erasing what they owe – sending them out debt-free.

After semesters of struggle through the pandemic, the gift was a surprise from the Wilberforce University President.

“Because you have shown you are capable of doing work under difficult circumstances because you represent the best of your generation, we wish to give you a fresh start. So, therefore the Wilberforce University Board of Trustees have authorized me to forgive any debt,” said Wilberforce University President Elfred Anthony Pinkard.

Wilberforce cleared more than $375,000 of debt from the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes. Some students danced and others cried after hearing the news.

“That being cleared was very heartwarming because now we can actually, like, clear our minds and actually focus,” said student Tyler Thompson.

Tyler and his twin sister, Taylor Thompson, were among the 166 students who will take the next step in their lives with a new sense of financial freedom.

Tyler plans to join the Police Academy and Taylor wants to get her real estate license and start her own business.

“It makes me want to do more, actually. Now that I don’t have to worry about it,” Taylor said.

The school used various scholarships, including the United Negro College Fund Incorporated, Jack and Jill Incorporated, and other funding sources to cover the cost.

“Your accounts have been cleared, and you don’t owe Wilberforce anything,” Pinkard announced.

A celebratory moment to cap off their degrees.

“One thing I can say is, keep going, keep pushing and keep growing. You know, the bumps may come on the road, but we’ll get over those,” Tyler said.

Copyright 2021 WHIO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

