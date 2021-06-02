Health officials doing everything they can to get vaccination counts up

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s been a low turnout for people to get Coronavirus vaccines in Comanche County and local health officials say they are concerned.

Brandie Combs with the State Health Department said we have to take into consideration that Comanche County has one of the largest populations in the area.

There’s also a lack of people getting vaccinated in the county.

“We’re now to that group of individuals who are probably leaning more towards they don’t want the vaccine or they’re not as interested in it to go out and try to find a way to get the vaccine,” Combs said.

Combs is hoping that parents take advantage of a new incentive before schools start back in August to help get more people vaccinated.

“If you’re fully vaccinated, and your child is fully vaccinated they are not going to have to quarantine if they’ve been in contact with a positive case. We’re hoping that will entice some parents to go and ahead and get their children vaccinated,” Combs said.

A graphic shows other counties in the southwest Oklahoma health district have a greater percentage of people vaccinated

Combs hopes current plans will help the county move up in where it ranks in the state.

“Of the 77 counties in the state Comanche County is 38th lowest. So, there are 37 more counties that are lower for the 12 and older fully vaccinated. Again, Comanche County sits right in the middle as far as our percentages,” Combs said.

Combs wants to remind people how easy it is to get ahold of the vaccine.

“We have vaccine readily available. People can walk in Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to access the vaccine virtually no wait. We have mobile units that are going out to different communities throughout District 5 and in Comanche County and other smaller communities within Comanche County,” Combs said.

The state health department is about to start sending out text messages about the vaccines, hoping it’ll lead to more people get vaccinated.

