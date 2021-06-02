Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.

According to the affidavit, Jeffrey Miller strangled the woman and hit her multiple times, leaving cuts and bruises on her face.

Miller has been charged with a felony count of maiming and assault and battery by strangulation.

His bond has been set at $75,000.

