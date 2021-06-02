Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton murder trial set to begin mid-June

T.J. Page (Source Lawton Police Department)
T.J. Page (Source Lawton Police Department)(Lawton Police Department)
By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The trial of a Lawton man accused of killing his mother-in-law is scheduled to begin in June.

T.J. Page’s trial was originally on the Comanche County courthouse docket for June 1, but was pushed back to June 14.

Page has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother-in-law, Verlene Murphy.

Court documents from the October 2019 attack said Page told investigators that he stabbed Murphy before discarding the loves and knife he used in the attack in a trash can outside the home.

Murphy’s autopsy report revealed that her cause of death was listed as nine stab wounds she suffered to her neck and chest.

A motive has yet to be established in the case.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
Lawton Police investigated a crash in which a woman’s car ended up inside a building Friday...
Car crashes into building in Lawton
A Lawton man was arrested after being accused of stabbing another man with a screwdriver.
Lawton man facing Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charge
Lawton police were called to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Friday evening.
Crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Lawton
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert 7News: Heavy rain overnight and tomorrow poses risk for flooding

Latest News

Lawton Public Schools kicked off its Summer Meals Program today.
Lawton Public Schools kicks off Summer Meals Program
Applications are now open for qualifying Oklahomans to sign up for SoonerCare benefits through...
SoonerCare begins expansion enrollment
Demolition of the old Sears building in Lawton’s Central Mall is underway, bringing the FISTA...
FISTA demolition of old Sears building underway in Lawton Central Mall
Lawton Public Schools kicked off its Summer Meals Program today.
Lawton Public Schools kicks off Summer Meals Program