Lawton murder trial set to begin mid-June

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The trial of a Lawton man accused of killing his mother-in-law is scheduled to begin in June.

T.J. Page’s trial was originally on the Comanche County courthouse docket for June 1, but was pushed back to June 14.

Page has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother-in-law, Verlene Murphy.

Court documents from the October 2019 attack said Page told investigators that he stabbed Murphy before discarding the loves and knife he used in the attack in a trash can outside the home.

Murphy’s autopsy report revealed that her cause of death was listed as nine stab wounds she suffered to her neck and chest.

A motive has yet to be established in the case.

